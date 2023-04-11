Actor Ashwin Kakumanu, Wife Sonali Manavalan Blessed With A Baby Boy

Ponniyin Selvan actor Ashwin Kakumanu and his wife Sonali Manavalan became parents to a baby boy recently. The actor dropped a post sharing the news with their fan following. The couple earlier gave birth to a baby girl named Avira Ruby Kakumanu. The actor captioned his post, “On April 2nd 2023 we welcomed a baby boy into the world and our family. Mother and baby are recovering well. Avira is being a caring sister and Mamma is being a superhero. Happy Easter everyone. Be kind to the Universe."

Several social media users showered the couple with the heartiest congratulations. One user wrote, “OMG congrats you guys!! Best news!!!!" Another user commented, “Many Many congratulations darling". A third user wrote, “Oh wow… Congratulations you guys. It’s an amazing feeling." One user added, “Heartfelt congratulations Sonali, Ashwin & Avira welcoming the baby prince."

Ashwin got married to his longtime girlfriend Sonali in 2016. Since then, the couple is often seen sharing photos and videos together which often takes the internet by storm.

Some time ago, the actor shared a throwback picture which created a stir on the internet. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “A photo dump from ages ago, when we were doing long distance. Happy Valentine’s Day!! PS: The last photo was our last evening of seeing each other for many, many months."

On the work front, Ashwin Kakumanu is best known for films such as Mankatha, 7 Aum Arivu, and Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. Some of his other notable films such as Neerthirai, Thiri, Vedalam, Megha and Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara. The actor has a few projects in the pipeline including Pizza 3: The Mummy, Thanal, Thollaikatchi, Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai and Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2.

The actor shot to stardom with his critically acclaimed Mani Ratnam film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. The film depicts the childhood of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who goes on to become the famed emperor Rajaraja. For the unversed, Ratnam’s directorial features Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trish and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles.

