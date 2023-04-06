Home » entertainment » Regional Cinema » Actor-Politician Amol Kolhe Asks Fans About Best Misal in Kolhapur, Watch Here

Amol Kolhe also informed his fans about his play called Shivaputra Sambhaji which is going to be held in Kolhapur.

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 16:49 IST

Amol Kolhe is an MP from Maharashtra's Shirur.
Marathi actor-politician Amol Kolhe is known for delivering impactful performances in various historical television series and films, including Veer Shivaji, Raja Shivchatrapati, Swarajya Janani Jijamata and Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. Fans love his social media presence too, as he keeps posting random videos on his Instagram handle.

Recently, a video was posted by the actor asking his fans where to get the best Misal in Kolhapur from. At the beginning of the video, he was seen doing a workout before having Misal. The caption of the video reads, “Tell me where we should go in Kolhapur to eat Misal in the comments section. Have you ever come to Kolhapurkar?"

He also informed his fans about his grand play which is going to be held in Kolhapur called Shivaputra Sambhaji. He further wrote, “A grand play presenting the shining history of Swarajya’s cub will be presented in Kolhapur on April 7th to April 20th every day at 5 pm evening! ‘Shivaputra Sambhaji’ Location: Tapovan Maidan, Kalamba Road, Kolhapur."

Within just a day, the video has received over 2 lakh views and fans have filled the comments section with their reactions. One of them commented, “Dadasaheb, everything else is fine. But tell me when you are coming to eat Puneri Misal. I mean, you must understand. Get Rao’s show in Pune soon. People are waiting here." One more commented, “Dada I would like to see this side of you. Loved the little kid in you."

On the professional front, even after his foray into politics, Amol’s acting career has continued to flourish. His participation in the play Shivaputra Sambhaji, which is based on the life of the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is currently going on. Amol Kolhe is a politician who represents Maharashtra’s Shirur Lok Sabha seat.

