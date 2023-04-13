Actor Suyash Tilak Opens Up About His Past Relationship With Actress Akshaya Deodhar

Every day there is news of linkups and breakups in the entertainment world. Nowadays, celebs are seen openly accepting their relationship. Apart from this, many times the actors are also seen publicly telling the reason for the breakup. And many celebs also often seem to remain good friends even after a breakup. Actor Suyash Tilak and Akshaya Deodhar were also popular couples in the Marathi industry. But after dating for some time, the duo broke up with each other and got married to different people. Both are currently living a happy life. However, recently Suyash Tilak talked about his first relationship with Akshaya Deodhar which is currently garnering everyone’s attention.

According to reports, after Akshaya’s marriage with Hardeek Joshi, Suyash had also wished her all the best in her future endeavours. He also commented on Akshaya’s wedding post which became a huge topic of discussion on social media at that time. But the fans were always curious as to why and for what reason this popular couple broke up. Recently, Suyash was asked about his relationship with Akshaya in Planet Marathi’s program Ty Pahir Samb Badalal. Did anything change after your relationship with Akshaya ended? He answered this question very confidently. Suyash Tilak has spoken for the first time about the rift between the two.

Suyash said, “I was in a relationship before Akshaya. It wasn’t the first time something like this had happened to me. My friendship with Akshaya, on the other hand, was fantastic. We share a great bond. Furthermore, we had a good understanding of one another. When she realised that someone else had entered her life, she confided with me as a friend. I appreciated her choice. After that, I had no choice but to end the relationship and move on. When only one person in a relationship is straining the relationship, the direction of the relationship changes. But you’re not aware of it at the time. I didn’t realise it at the time, either. But I’m not going to blame anyone."

“I never held anyone responsible for what transpired in my life. My journey was up to that only with Akshaya. We parted ways mutually. Even today we have a great friendship. It’s not like we can’t see each other or talk to each other," he added.

Suyash Tilak tied the knot with actress Aayushi Bhave, while Akshaya Deodhar got married to actor Hardik Joshi. Both the couple are often seen sharing photos and videos on their social media handles.

