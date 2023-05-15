Actress Ashika Ranganath Is Summer Ready In White Salwar Suit

Ashika Ranganath is one of the promising actresses in showbiz. Recently, she shared a slew of pictures that went viral in which she can be seen wearing a white salwar suit that she paired up with a matching dupatta. The actress accessorised her outfit with a pair of jhumkas and a choker necklace.

For the makeup, Ashika wore pink eyeshadow and a bindi and looked adorable as she posed for the shutterbugs. This time, the actress left her tresses open as she was all smiles for the camera. Fans praised her for her stunning looks in the comments section. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote in the caption, “You know my favourite colour by now." Check out the pictures here

Some time back, Ashika Ranganath dropped a few pictures in an off-shoulder dress and looked exceptional. Time and again, the actress gives major fashion goals with her stylish goals. Be it a traditional ensemble or Western wear, she knows how to rule millions of hearts. take a look at the pictures:

Ashika, an actress known for her roles in Tamil and Kannada films, always manages to make her fans amazed with her style statements. She started her career as a model and has come a long way ahead. From being the runner-up of Miss Fresh Face 2014 in the Clean and Clear Fresh Face Bangalore competition to delivering performances that struck the right chord, the actress never fails to make it big.

Ashika Ranganath is best known for the films like Amigos, Raambo 2 and Madhagaja. The actress has also appeared in Mass Leader, Thaayige Thakka Maga, James, Garuda, Raymo and Pattathu Arasan. She made her acting debut with the 2016 movie Crazy Boy. Soon, she is going to star in the upcoming thriller O2.