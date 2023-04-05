Actress Daksha Nagarkar Can't Get Tired Of Praising Naga Chaitanya; Here’s What She Said

Actor Naga Chaitanya is currently making headlines for his upcoming film Custody. His separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu also brought him into the limelight. Recently, comments made by actress Daksha Nagarkar on Naga Chaitanya have become a hot topic and are garnering everyone’s attention. Daksha, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming psychological action thriller film Ravanasura, spoke about him in her recent media interaction. She said she worked with Naga Chaitanya in a small role and a song in the 2022 movie Bangarraju. She further said, “Every girl dreams of having a sweet and simple guy like Naga Chaitanya in their life. He is very calm and intelligent. I could tell he cares a lot about women. Chaitanya used to apologise every time we kissed and hugged in the scenes. That’s how nice he is."

Bangarraju was a supernatural drama film, directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. It was the sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana and was produced by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios.

A lot of reports have been doing the rounds for the past few months, which suggest Naga Chaitanya is dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo has not shared any update regarding this matter.

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action thriller movie Custody. The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu and features Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, along with Priyamani, Arvind Swamy, Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premi Viswanath, and Vennela Kishore playing the supporting roles.

The music for the movie was composed by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. The cinematography and editing are done by SR Kathir and Venkat Raajen respectively. The film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen. Custody is all set to hit the theatres on May 12.

Daksha Nagarkar’s upcoming movie Ravanasura is directed by Sudheer Varma and has an ensemble cast featuring Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar and Pujita Ponnada in the pivotal roles.

