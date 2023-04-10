Actress Hariprriya Simha To Reveal 12 Things No One Knows About Her In Next YouTube Video

Kannada actress Hariprriya Simha is enjoying the best phase of her life after tying the nuptial knot with actor Vasishta N Simha. The actress recently launched a channel on Youtube where she has uploaded two videos so far. The diva shared a post on Instagram where she talked about her upcoming video. Hariprriya said that in that video, she will talk about 12 things which no one knows about her. According to the actress, even her close friends have no idea about these things. Hariprriya has provided a glimpse of these things, i.e- her debut in films at the age of 16. The actress will also talk about her first kiss which made her uncomfortable. The rest of the things will be revealed in the video, the release date of which is yet to be revealed.

Fans were delighted with the announcement of another video on her channel.

One of them commented that she looks beautiful. Another asked Hariprriya about the green saree she has worn in a post shared on Instagram. Others also came up with heart emoticons for the actress. However, one of the fans took offence to the fact that Hariprriya was speaking in English. He asked her to speak in Kannada. The actress didn’t reply to the comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hariprriya will essay Kasturba Gandhi’s role in a film titled Thayi Kastur Gandhi. This film is an adaptation of the novel Kasturba vs Gandhi. In an interview with The New Indian Express, Hariprriya said that she considers herself lucky to play the role. “Making this film from her point of view and being in her shoes was very challenging for me", she said. Directed by filmmaker Professor Baraguru Ramachandrappa, there are no details about the release date of Thayi Kastur Gandhi. Reportedly, the film’s shooting was completed at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat and Wardha, Maharashtra. The shooting was also done at the Aga Khan bungalow in Pune. It was reported that the film was in the post-production stages and there have been no updates about it since then.

