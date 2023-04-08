Actress Honey Rose Looks Ravishing In Latest Saree Look, Check Pics

Malayalam actress Honey Rose has secured a special place in the hearts of many with films including Big Brother, Pattaampoochi, Singam Puli and the latest Veera Simha Reddy. Her on-screen enticing and fascinating expressions are loved by many, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. Apart from films, she is also known for showcasing major fashion standards with her indispensable style. She recently blew the hearts of her fans by dropping a traditional look. In the pictures, Honey Rose donned a blue saree and opted for her braided hairstyle. Check out the pictures here:

Advertisement

In her minimal makeup look, she looked ravishing and her fans could not control thronging up the comments section. A fan wrote “You look mesmerizing in a saree. Saree is the best Indian traditional dress that shines on women. You look just awesome." Another wrote “You are a dream of millions. Guys, she is beyond perfection and you are the only definition of perfect beauty. You look amazingly unbelievable out of This world."

Despite being one of the top actresses in showbiz, she is a constant target of trollers who body shame her. Honey Rose voiced her perspective on the matter, saying that individuals should dress in accordance with their personal preferences as opposed to following someone else’s instructions. An actor or actress must dress for a role in a movie according to the needs of the story and the character, she added. However, how a person presents themselves in front of the camera or the paparazzi at any occasion or event is entirely up to them, Honey Rose further said.

Advertisement

Dressing up is all a matter of personal preference, Honey Rose continued. Celebrities should be free to dress however they like without anyone judging them. However, the actress bemoaned the prevalence of online haters who make disparaging remarks about her clothing choices. A couple of Honey Rose’s photos from movies and inaugural ceremonies were extensively altered by the trolls, which made waves earlier. They contained inappropriate text and screenshots from movies. Honey Rose posted screenshots on Instagram with laughing emojis as a perfect retort to her online harassers, showing that she has learned to ignore unkind comments.

Advertisement

In 2005, Honey Rose made her debut in the movie industry with the Malayalam flick Boyy Friennd. She became famous instantly thanks to the Vinayan film. Later, she displayed her acting talent in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu movies as well. Many were impressed by her performance in Veera Simha Reddy as the on-screen mother of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. Her future endeavours have not been disclosed as of yet.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here