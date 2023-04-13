Actress Madhurani Gokhale's Latest Reel Creates A Stir On Social Media

Madhurani Gokhale Parbhulkar is one of the leading actresses on Marathi television. She recently shared an Instagram reel, which is now making a huge buzz on social media. In the clip, she can be seen wearing casual attire. She opted for a minimal makeup look and tied her hair at the back, and looked graceful as always. Madhurani remains quite active on social media and shares videos and pictures that take the internet by storm. In the clip, she acted and gave a voice to a reel which said: “Life is too short to argue just say……(making a funny noise to taunt) and move on".

Social media users have commented on the video. One user commented, “Don’t get involved in those reel routines. Please be yourself… We love you just the way you are, soulful". Another user added, “Maybe in the next episode she can do that to Aniruddha and move on". One user also commented, “Looking super cute".

Some time back, she shared a clip of her melodious singing. In the video, she can be seen singing the song Aye Zindagi Gale Lagaa Le.

Soon after Madhurani shared the clip on her social media, social media users commented on it. One user wrote, “I have heard this song many times, but it felt even better when I heard it in your voice". Another user wrote, “Hearing your voice always satisfies my ears". One user also commented, “Fan of your voice".

Madhurani Prabhulkar is best known for Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Lekroo, Bhabhipedia, and Namdar Mukhyamantri Ganpya Gawde. She has also acted in Mani Mangalsutra and Navra Mazha Navsacha. Now, she is all set to star in the upcoming TV series Indradhanushya.

Besides acting, she is a prolific singer and music composer. Hailing from Bhusaval, Maharashtra, Madhurani is popular for essaying the role of female lead Arundhati Deshmukh in the popular Marathi television show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.

Madhurani married Pramod Prabhulkar. The couple is now parents to a daughter.

