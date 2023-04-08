Actress Neha Gowda Shares Stunning Wildlife Pics From Kanha National Park

Neha Gowda, aka, Neha Ramakrishna is a known face in the television industry. The Kannada actress is a travel enthusiast and her recent trip to Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh is all the proof you need. The celebrity visited the famous place with Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu fame Anupama Gowda and Agnisakshi fame Ishita Varsha, who are her best friends. Neha posted the photos of her safari on her social media handles and the snaps are truly amazing.

The pictures show Neha Gowda posing and clicking photos with a “Sony Alpha 1" camera and “Sony 400mm" lens. She also shared a few snaps of the wildlife, including tigers and monkeys, to name a few. She wrote a heartfelt caption to thank the photographer who shared the camera with her. She wrote, “This camera caught all our wildlife visuals throughout our safari journey in Kanha! Usually, photographers are possessive about their cameras, like they carry them like their babies, but Dr Shashank did allow us to use his camera very generously." She further added, “I really wanna thank him wholeheartedly for letting us share his passion through our visuals too, and this camera captures way more deep pictures and animal movements through its high resolution, much more than one’s eyes could witness and yeah, the shutterbug in me was really happy capturing those scenic beauties!"

Advertisement

Neha Gowda also shared her eagerness to share the clicks which she captured during her safari. She wrote, “I can’t wait to share those clicks which I have captured during our safari, but the thing is our fellow kanmani (Anu) hasn’t sent those pictures fully because I didn’t have enough memory in my phone. Anyway, it’s okay. I’m demanding her to post those pictures on her profile with due credits."

Advertisement

The Bigg Boss Kannada fame’s fans were excited to see her recent update. They bombarded the comments section with their thoughts. One fan wrote, “Should have been a trip of a lifetime seeing them in the wild in front of you." Another fan wrote, “Such amazing pictures! I’m sure Akka, You had an eye that saw beyond the beauty of the subject."

Neha Gowda was last seen in the Star Suvarna’s serial Namma Lachi.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here