Actress Vishakha Singh Shares Pics From Hospital Bed; Fans React

Actress Vishakha Singh rose to fame with the Tamil superhit film Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya. She has acted in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies as well. Recently, the actress shared a few photos of herself from the hospital which is now doing rounds on the internet. In the photos, the actress can be seen lying on the hospital bed. She was admitted to the hospital due to kidney-related ailments. However, the actress has now returned home and is recovering. Check out the photos here:

Advertisement

The caption of the post reads, “Nope, I can never be down and out for long. After a frequent bout of freak incidents, accidents, and health issues in Autumn, Winter, and Spring - bouncing back towards a happy healthy summer. April always has felt like the real new year to me. Perhaps because it’s the new financial year, or maybe it is because this is a prelude to my birthday month. Moving forward with full gusto towards sunny days and a renewed commitment to health. Let the good times roll!"

Several social media users commented on the post. One user wrote, “You will bounce back refreshed, renewed, and have a stronger mind!! Wishing you a speedy recovery". Another user commented, “Be well my friend. Sending you love, vibes, and Josh." A third user wrote, “Sending love and healing." One user also added, “Wishing you a healthy recovery."

Be it winning the hearts of the audience with her incredible on-screen performance or with her charming persona, Vishakha always manages to make the fans amazed. Some time back, she dropped a slew of pictures from her panel discussion which created a stir on the internet.

Advertisement

On the career front, Vishakha Singh is best known for films like Bajatey Raho, Fukrey and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey. She has also acted in films such as Rowdy Fellow, Vaaliba Raja, The Genius of Beauty, House Full, and Fukrey Returns, among others.

For the uninitiated, the actress made her Telugu debut with Gnapakam. After this, the actress went on to act in Hindi and Kannada films. Now, she is all set to appear in the upcoming film The Maya Tape.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here