Aditya Singh Rajput Death: Varun Sood, Rajniesh Duggall Express Shock, Offer Condolences

In an unfortunate incident, actor Aditya Singh Rajput on Monday was found dead in the washroom of his house. The actor was declared brought dead at the hospital. He was a famous actor, model, and casting coordinator in Mumbai. As per the reports, his friend discovered him dead in the house. He along with the help of a watchman took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Actor Varun Sood, who was a part of Roadies and Splitsvilla, took to Twitter to express shock. “Just heard the news about Aditya Singh Rajput.. It really shook me. I know im not in touch with anyone from MTV days except a few..but i hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy," he wrote.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, too, took to Twitter to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

“It’s shocking. Can’t believe this. A fun loving guy, a very good actor Aditya Singh Rajput is found dead at his apartment in Andheri area. Body sent for post-mortem. Have no words to express my sorrow and condolences to the family. ओम शान्ति ! 🙏 (sic)," he wrote.

Taking to paparazzi Viral Bhayani’s post, actor Suyyash Rai wrote, “Yaar", adding broken heart emojis. Actor Rajniesh Duggall wrote, “Shocked beyond words". Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz wrote, “This is so unexpected and sad."

Late actor Aditya hailed from Delhi and started his career as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He was a part of around 300 advertisements and participated in reality shows like Splitsvilla 9 and did TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.