Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Talks About Fight With Karan Over SRK in Old Video; Samantha Unwell Ahead of Shaakuntalam Release

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: A clip of Priyanka Chopra reacting to her reported feud with Karan Johar has gone viral. Kangana Ranaut recently alleged that Karan Johar “banned” Priyanka from Bollywood because of her “friendship” with Shah Rukh Khan. This came after the global star revealed in a podcast that she was “pushed into a corner” in the Hindi film industry.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set for the release of her film Shaakuntalam. However, amid the promotional events for the film, the actress has come down with a fever. She took to social media to share that she has also lost her voice.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan once again proved that he is a dotting father after he penned a heartwarming note for his daughter Suhana Khan, who recently bagged an endorsement deal. Praising Suhana’s composure during her first official media interaction, SRK took credit for her upbringing.

Amid Neetu Kapoor’s cryptic post about marriage and Katrina Kaif’s mother’s seeming reaction, videos of Neetu and Katrina speaking about each other are resurfacing. On Wednesday, Reddit dug out a video in which Katrina was asked to share her views on the rumours that Ranbir Kapoor mother Neetu ‘doesn’t like’ her. Katrina replied, “I’m stumped.” The actress went on to share her viewpoint.

Another vintage video doing the rounds of the internet features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. At an old event, Amitabh was seen talking with the media when Aishwarya appeared to be in a jovial mood, teasing Amitabh in front of the cameras. Amitabh adorably scolded her.

Meanwhile, rumour did the rounds claiming that all is not good between Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji. A report claimed Ayan is taking the franchise to another production house due to the tiff. The rumour stemmed from Ayan’s recent announcement about postponing the release of Brahmastra 2 and 3. The announcement did not feature Dharma Productions nor did Ayan tag Karan Johar. This allegedly did not go down well with Karan. The report also claimed that Ayan has been speaking to other production houses about taking Brahmastra on board, given that the IP is with him. However, a source countered the claim, adding that all is good between the two filmmakers.

Sushmita Sen is also making the headlines for her recent spotting. The actress, who is on good terms with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, was spotted with him and her younger daughter Alisah. The video had everyone wondering if the couple has reunited again.

In other news, speaking exclusively with News18.com, Sara Ali Khan opened up on the equations she shares with her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Talking about her mother, she tells us, “Visualising life without mom to any degree is what scares me the most. Most often the one thing that I can definitely rely on is that mom is the reason to wake up. On most days, that’s it, that’s the reason. I can’t not have that.”

