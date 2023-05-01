Aishwarya Sharma Exits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Hubby Neil Bhatt Pens An Emotional Note

TV serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is dominating headlines after one of its lead stars, Aishwarya Sharma, quit the show. The actress, who plays the role of Pakhi on the serial, confirmed to ETimes that after being associated with the show for two and a half years, it was time to move on. Soon after the news surfaced on the Internet, her husband and co-star on the show, Neil Bhatt, shared a heartfelt note for her on Instagram. The duo started dating after they met on the set and soon, got married in November 2021. In his post, Neil summed up his experience of working with his co-star-turned-wife and also wished her luck in her future endeavours.

Neil Bhatt posted a picture of himself and Aishwarya from the first day of their shoot. He wrote, “First shot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin that we gave! The beginning that we didn’t know would give us love. It’s no secret I’ll miss working with you bache but I’m happy and hopeful for your future. My feelings are indescribable, god bless you, my love, and just do what you do best “ENTERTAIN." My lifetime subscription of fun, laughter, and love."

Aishwarya Sharma got emotional seeing the post. She dropped a heartwarming comment: “Awww, don’t make me emotional again and again… Only because of you I was getting emotional because you were crying… and you the most precious and beautiful thing happened to me in this show my love… we joined the show separately and coming our home together… what’s better then that… I really thank god for everything especially you. No doubt we were meant to be together… In real “hum kho gaye ek dusare ke pyaar mein" Love you. Television actress Shiny Doshi also commented on the post, admiring the couple.

Aishwarya Sharma confirmed the reports about her exit in an interview with ETimes. She said, “While Pakhi’s journey has ended, Aishwarya is taking a bag full of memories with her because this show has given me almost everything. I feel indebted to GHKPM, as it has given me more than I had expected. I feel it’s time to explore new opportunities." She added, “Yeh show mere liye hi bana tha (this show was made for me) because I got the most precious thing of my life – my life partner Neil."

The actress’ role in the show had many layers. While there was a negative connotation to her character, Pakhi, the audience often empathised with her and lauded Aishwarya’s acting skills.

