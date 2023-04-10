Alekhya Reddy Shares Unseen Clips Of Taraka Ratna, Says 'Can Never Forget You'

Popular Telugu actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna died on February 18. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest in January and was in critical condition for 23 days in Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bengaluru before he breathed his last. His demise took the entire film industry by grief. Recently, Taraka’s wife Alekhya Reddy, who has been sharing unseen photos on social media, shared an Instagram Reel which contains clips and snaps of unseen memories of the late actor.

The Reel begins with Taraka sitting while having a conversation with someone on a video call. The clip has pictures of the late actor along with his children as he spent some quality time with them. After a few seconds, there is a video of various hairclips stuck on his hair from his playtime with his daughters. It also has him dancing along with his little one to decorate the Christmas tree together. The clip ends with Taraka guiding his son through the hurdles placed in a park.

Advertisement

Alekhya added the song, Days I Will Remember by Tyrone Wells in the video. “Can never forget you ever for a sec," she wrote in the caption of the post. Fans are also missing Taraka as they flooded the comments sections. “Miss you anna… be strong vadiamma," wrote one user. Another person commented, “We Miss you Tarak anna."

Watch the clip here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqxsLwZKdNe/

Earlier, Alekhya penned a thank you note by sharing a morphed picture of the family for Nandamuri Balakrishna who was beside Taraka during his last days. The picture has their children posing for the camera as they sit on Balayya’s lap and Taraka sitting beside them.

The excerpt from the caption read, “The only man we call as family, the only man who stood like a rock in good and bad times till the very end… from carrying you to the hospital like a father to sitting next to you on your bedside, singing for you like a mother, trying to make you react to the silly jokes and shedding a tear when nobody was around, he was there through it all!"

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpu6I0HKU-0/

Advertisement

Despite their families being against their relationship, Taraka Ratna got married to Alekhya Reddy on August 2, 2012. They had met on the set of Nandeeswarudu where Alekhya was a costume designer. They got married in front of just a few close friends and two relatives from Reddy’s side. In 2013, the couple had a girl Nishka Nandamuri, and later, they had twins, Reya Nandamuri and Tanay Ram Nandamuri.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here