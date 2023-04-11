Amitabh Bachchan Shot This Iconic Amar Akbar Anthony Scene Without Director

Legendary Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi talked about the execution of the iconic drunken scene on the sets of Manmohan Desai’s 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony. She said that the scene where Amitabh Bachchan’s character, Anthony, applies medicine and a bandage to his reflection was shot without the presence of the director of the film. She revealed that Amitabh gave 14 takes in the scene, and all of them were perfect.

What happened was that both Manmohan Desai and Amitabh Bachchan were simultaneously shooting for another film called Parvarish on another floor in the RK studio. Shabana Azmi explained that while Manmohan Desai went to prepare for the climax of the film, he asked Amitabh to rehearse for the drunken-mirror scene. But Amitabh decided to shoot the iconic scene of Amar Akbar Anthony with the help of the assistant director. Due to the positioning of the camera, the scene was shot 14 times, and Amitabh delivered them all with perfection. She added that Amitabh didn’t express his frustration even once, and after they completed the scene, both of them went to another floor to shoot the climax of Parvarish. She added that if a Hollywood star got to know about the story, they would faint.

In the three-minute sequence, an intoxicated Anthony discusses the beatings he received. He realises that he had been talking to himself in the mirror. He slurs and admonishes himself, referring to himself as a friend, for being thrashed by some goons. He later applies bandages to his reflection in the mirror. Amitabh gave a top-notch performance, and the scene was perfectly suited for a masala film like Amar Akbar Anthony.

Amitabh used to work multiple shifts and do as many as 10–15 films a year. He did this in the hope that at least a few of them would do well at the box office and make money. As it turned out, Amar Akbar Anthony did well at the box office and earned Rs 15.5 crore at that time. The film also starred Vinod Khanna as Amar and Rishi Kapoor as Akbar.

