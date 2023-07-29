Anup Jalota Turns 70: 10 Interesting Facts About the Bhajan Samraat

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANUP JALOTA: Anup Jalota, a popular Indian singer who gained fame with the bhajan Aisi Lagi Lagan has carved a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts. From soulful bhajans to enchanting ghazals and captivating film songs, he has won a massive fan following, making him a well-known and respected figure in the world of Indian music. On his 70th birthday, let’s uncover some lesser-known facts about the Bhajan singer.
Happy Birthday Anup Jalota: 10 Interesting Facts
- Anup Jalota was born into a family with a deep-rooted connection to classical and devotional music. His father, Late Puroshottam Das Jalota, was a highly acclaimed classical singer and served as Anup’s first guru. He providing Anup Jalota with the initial music training at the tender age of seven.
- Anup Jalota is popularly known as Bhajan Samraat. Some of his popular bhajans such as Aisi Lagi Lagan, Main Nahi Makhan Khayo, and Rang De Chunariya, among many others, have touched the hearts of millions of listeners.
- The singer was quite a cricket enthusiast during his college days. He was known for his cricketing skills and was recognised as a proficient batsman.
- Anup Jalota’s career had humble beginnings. He started as a chorus singer at a national radio station, where he was often accompanied by a talented team of instrumentalists.
- In 2012, Anup Jalota received Padma Shri in the field of Art-Indian Classical Music-Vocals.
- In 2018, Anup Jalota entered the reality show Bigg Boss 12 along with Jasleen Matharu, sparking numerous controversies and discussions.
- Anup Jalota had been married three times. His first marriage with Sonal Sheth was without his family’s approval.
- The couple became famous as ‘Anup and Sonali Jalota,’ for their live performances. However, they disbanded the group after their separation.
- Anup Jalota has two younger brothers, Anil Jalota and Ajay Jalota, as well as two sisters, Anjali Dhir and Anita Mehra, who have always been supportive of his musical endeavors.
- Apart from his music and film career, Anup Jalota has also left an indelible mark as a television host. He presented the program Dharam Aur Hum, which aired on Star Plus from 2002 to 2005.
