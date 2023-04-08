Anupama Parameswaran Getting Bigger Roles After Karthikeya 2: Reports

The South actress Anupama Parameswaran needs no introduction. With the recent success of Karthikeya 2, the actress has been in the limelight after her performance was loved by the audience. Earlier, she was only limited to character roles, but the actress has now been getting good offers in the South film industry, as per reports. The actress was cast as the main lead in Karthikeya 2, and her character was a crucial part of the story. The character travelled with the storyline of the hero.

At the end of 2022, Anupama Parameswaran did a film with Nikhil called 18 Pages. The movie also got a good response. The actress has become popular in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries as well. She made her debut in Malayalam cinema with the film, Premam. As her movie became a super hit, she even got a chance to work in a Telugu film, A Aa which was directed by Trivikram. She played a negative character in the film.

Apart from films, Anupama has been quite active on social media as well. She has created a stir in the public with her new pictures.

Last year, she also acted as a lead in the film Rowdy Boys. Her film starred Dil Raju’s son as the hero, and it was directed by Shri Harsha Konuganti, who had earlier directed Husharu. Her character was admired by her fans, and she was said to steal hearts with her beauty and smile.

