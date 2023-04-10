Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly And Gaurav Khanna To Part Ways? Here's What We Know

Anupamaa, one of the most popular television shows, is quite a hit among fans. Viewers love the character of Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly. They have appreciated the transition of her character from a housewife to a strong-minded person who fights for her rights. Additionally, her chemistry with Gaurav Khanna, who plays her spouse, Anuj Kapadia, is highly loved by fans. However, in the current track of the show, Anupama and Anuj are going through a painful separation after their daughter was taken away from them. A report by Odisha TV suggests that Anuj is not in focus on the show presently, leading to speculations about whether the makers intend to end Anuj's character soon.

According to the latest episodes, Anupama is devastated after Anuj Kapadia leaves her in order to be with his daughter Choti Anu who was taken away by Maya. Anupama is residing with her mother after she lost all her hopes in life. Her mother, in turn, is helping her come out of the crisis she is facing and rebuild her life through her dance. The storyline has raised several rumours as to what will happen next on the show.

Advertisement

Rumours are rife that Anuj and Anupama will go their separate ways, and as per reports by Odisha TV, the makers might soon end the character of Anuj on the show. Fans have praised Anu and Anuj's connection and relationship, but many are disappointed with the new facets of Anuj’s character. However, the report also stated that the makers will have to take into account that the duo, Anupama and Anuj, are a major hit with the audience, and ending the character might not be beneficial for the show. As a result, the makers might soon make Anuj realise his mistake and get back with his wife.

Moreover, when Gaurav Khanna was reached out to comment on the ongoing track of the show, he told Filmibeat, “There is going to be a major twist that is going to create a wreck in the lives of Anupama and Anuj." He added that currently his character is heartbroken about being separated from his daughter and is struggling with a stressful situation leading to misunderstandings between Anuj and Anupama. He said, “The audience will witness the separation of Anuj and Anupama. It will be intriguing to watch how Anuj and Anupamaa deal with this emotional rollercoaster."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Anupama’s ex-husband, Vanraj, also seems to be in conflict with his wife, Kavya. Now that he has come to appreciate his ex-wife's value, Vanraj is better equipped to understand the struggles of his married life with Kavya. The Odisha TV report suggests that the following few episodes might call for him to bond with Anupamaa. Assumptions are that Vanraj and Anupamaa might also be the lead focus on the show now.

Advertisement

The TRP lead series, Anupamaa, is produced by Rajan and Deepa Shahi under their label, Director's Kut Productions. It is mainly inspired by the Bengali TV show Sreemoyee.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here