Archana Puran Singh Pranked On The Kapil Sharma Sets; RJ Naved Says 'Ye Peeke Yeha..'

The teaser of this week’s The Kapil Sharma Show reveals how actor Archana Puran Singh’s house help becomes the target of a prank call by RJ Naved. Kapil requests Naved to call Bhagyashree, Archana’s house help, who happens to be present at the actor’s home. Naved, in his signature style, changes his voice and dials Bhagyashree’s number using Archana’s phone.

As the call connects, Naved says, “Haanji who is this? I found the phone here, ye peeke talli padi hai yaha pe (Archana is lying down here completely sloshed)," adding, “Uthaa ke leke jaao na inko (please pick her up)." The help replies, “Nahi, meri madam kabhi aise nahi karti, woh toh peeti he nahi (She can never do this, she is a teetotaller).

