Arun Vijay's Next Film Mission: Chapter 1 To Release In 4 Languages

Arun Vijay is finally set for his next action drama which is reportedly titled Mission: Chapter 1. The big-budget film is directed by AL Vijay of Thalaivii fame and has been acquired by Lyca Productions, which is currently producing Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2.

The film, which will be released soon, was shot in just 70 days across locations in Chennai and London, as per reports.

Amy Jackson, who is best known for her role in I and 2.0, is making a comeback with Mission: Chapter 1. The film is a prison drama in which Nimisha Sajayan plays a pivotal role and will be released in all major South Indian languages. With music by GV Prakash Kumar, the film will also feature Abi Hassan, Bharath Bopanna, Baby Iyal, Viraaj S and Jason Shah. Sandeep K Vijay handled the camera, while Anthony is the editor of the movie. The film has been produced by M Rajashekar and S Swathi.

Talking about theLyca Productions’ much-awaited movie Ponniyin Selvan 2, its trailer featured some high-octane drama sequences and received a resounding response from the public. The trailer continues the first part’s narrative and gives viewers a glimpse of the magnificent Chola dynasty, displaying splendid and stunning depictions of battle. The previous film, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (PS-I), ended on a cliffhanger, with Arulmozhivarman disappearing into the sea after ba storm.

Ponniyin Selvan 2’s trailer was unveiled at a grand event in Chennai, followed by the release of its music. Several cast members, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and special guest Kamal Haasan, attended the event. The trailer highlighted the cast’s impressive acting abilities, particularly Aishwarya’s performance as Queen Nandhini.

This historical epic is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s widely acclaimed novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni), boasting a star-studded cast that features some of the industry’s most prominent names, such as Vikram, Trisha, Karthi and Jayam Ravi. Additionally, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi also feature in the film. Aishwarya and Vikram will also reunite for the second time since their 2010 film Raavan. As composer, editor, and cinematographer, AR Rahman, Sreekar Prasad, and Ravi Varman are among the technical crew members on the film. The next instalment of the film is set to be released in theatres on April 28.

