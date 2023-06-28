Ashneer Grover Enters Roadies 19, Shuts Down Gautam Gulati’s Attempt To Impress Him

The newly launched Roadies season 19, titled Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, has left the fans entertained as they are enjoying the eclectic set of contestants this time. Now, the makers have released the much-awaited promo of Ashneer Grover’s entry as a gang leader, and it definitely has the Internet talking.

The entrepreneur is set to take on his role as a gang leader along with Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati. In the newly released promo, it is evident that Ashneer’s nonchalance and blunt personality left the three leaders surprised.

In an attempt to impress the former shark, Gautam said, “Main bhi Dilli se hu, aap bhi Dilli se ho. Saath milke partnership karte hai." Ashneer quickly put a stop to his advances and said “What Dilli, Dilli, we are not supposed to form a government here". Next, when Prince said, “Hum poore Hindustan ke hai", the entrepreneur said, “Remove the buttering part and then come to me."