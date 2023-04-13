Asif Ali And Biju Menon All Set To Team Up For Jis Joy’s Next

After the success of Innale Vare, it appears that the Malayalam director Jis Joy has discovered his favourite subgenre: the thriller. For the upcoming film, this time, the director will collaborate with the actors Biju Menon and Asif Ali.

The upcoming film is expected to be a thriller. Reenu Mathews, Dileesh Pothan, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Anusree, Kottayam Nazeer, Dinesh, Nandan Unni, and several other actors will play key roles in the film, which is also produced on a massive scale.

In an exclusive interview with OTTplay, Asif confirmed that the project is on and also revealed another cast member who could be playing a lead role in the movie. He said, “I also have a project with Jis Joy. We are currently in the final discussions of the script. It’s a multi-starrer and Biju Menon is one of the other actors we are planning to rope in."

Advertisement

The narrative for the movie will be written by newcomers Anand and Sarath, and Sharan Velayudhan will handle the cinematography. Ajayan Mangad will be in charge of the art direction, and Sooraj will be in charge of the editing area. The film’s editor is Sooraj ES, and Sharan Velayudhan is in charge of photography and cinematography, respectively.

This will be the third time that Asif Ali and Biju Menon have worked on a film together, and people have great hopes for them because their previous team-up movies, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam and Vellimoonga, were commercial successes.

Asif Ali’s previous film, Maheshum Marutiyum, failed miserably at the box office. Along with Asif, the film also had Mamta Mohandas. It was based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s stories.

Asif is currently filming for the debut feature of Arfaz Ayub in Tunisia. It is presented by Jeethu Joseph and also features Amala Paul and Sharafudheen. Biju Menon, who was last seen in Thankam, is currently working on two separate movies with Kunchacko Boban and Suresh Gopi.

https://malayalam.news18.com/news/film/biju-menon-asif-ali-combo-rejoining-for-jis-joy-thriller-movie-ak-595413.html

Advertisement

KW:

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here