Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Shoot Wraps Up; Niti Taylor, Aanchal Khurana Share Happy Pics From Sets

Following a run of over a year and a half, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is set to come to an end. The show’s team recently shot for the final episode which will be aired soon. Aanchal Khurana, who essays the role of Brinda on the show, shared a group picture of herself with her Bade Acche Lagta Hain 2 co-stars. In the goodbye picture, posted on Instagram, the actors looked elegant in different shades of white. Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai, who portrayed the characters of Prachi and Raghav, were dressed as the bride and groom. The picture was captured during the shooting of a wedding scene on the show’s last day.

Expressing her emotions in the caption, Aanchal wrote, “Packup!! Two hardest things in life, Hello & Goodbye. Saying goodbye to anything you have done that long hard. With a heavy heart, goodbye to Brinda. Bahot sukariya sabka itne pyaar k liye, Aap sab mujhe bade acche lagte hain (Thanks a lot for such love, I like you all a lot)."

Reacting to the post, actor Jitendra Nokewal wrote, “A beautiful experience sharing screen space with you," while Niti Taylor commented, “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain."

On the other hand, Pooja Banerjii wrote, “Hone to do… Pack up sath me bolenge. (Let it happen and we will say Pack up together."

Talking about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s conclusion in a recent interview, actor Niti Taylor said that she was shocked and could not say anything after being told about the development. “I could not function well for a day. I do agree that the show could not connect with viewers after the leap, but it is never just an actor’s fault. It is the entire team and maybe at the script level, the show did’t work," she told BT.

The show, which first aired in 2021, recently took a generational leap in the plot. The show started with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead. Following the generation leap earlier this year, Leenesh Mattoo, Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai and Pooja Banerjee were reaped in the show. However, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going off the air may not be all bad news for the fans as another season of the show is already on the cards. Actress Disha Parmar has already confirmed her comeback with the new season of the show.

