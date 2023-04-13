Balraj Sahni Death Anniversary: Did You Know This Actor Was Also A Prolific Writer?

April 13 marks the 50th death anniversary of actor and writer Balraj Sahni. According to his fans, there was a sense of realism in his performances and stories, which connected him with the audience. He was a brilliant teacher, writer, and reporter and possessed many other talents as well. He is fondly remembered for being the earliest method actor in the Hindi film industry.

Various aspects of his life may not be known to many. Balraj Sahni was guided by none other than literary legend Rabindranath Tagore to write in Punjabi, instead of Hindi. One of Balraj’s stories was once rejected by Hans magazine, which left him disheartened to no end. Read this space to know about these incidents of his life in detail.

Balraj Sahni had served as a teacher at Santiniketan in Kolkata for two years. Rabindranath Tagore established a school at Santiniketan on December 22, 1901. According to Balraj Sahni’s writings, he had invited Rabindranath Tagore for the annual Hindi Sammelan. This prompted a conversation between the two and Gurudev (Rabindranath Tagore) asked him what he does besides teaching. Balraj Sahni replied that he writes stories in Hindi and had earned a good name as well.

Advertisement

Rabindranath Tagore said to him that his mother tongue is not Hindi. He is a Punjabi and should write in the same provincial language. Balraj Sahni felt otherwise and replied that Hindi is the national language. By writing in Hindi, he can write for the entire nation. Gurudev said that he writes in Bengali and people all over the world read his work. According to Gurudev, a writer can receive love from only his birthplace, people, and language. Inspired by this, Balraj Sahni switched to Punjabi. He wrote widely-read books like Ek Safar Ek Daastaan and Gair Jazbaati Diary.

A prolific writer, Balraj Sahni contributed several short stories to the Hindi journal Hans during his college years. He was disappointed when one of his stories was rejected by the journal. In his autobiography, Balraj Sahni shares the reason for it. According to him, his craft of writing suffered a setback when he was living in a foreign country for four years. During that time, he had not written any story and this obstructed his practice of writing. Balraj Sahni informs readers that he was sad about this rejection and didn’t write any story henceforth.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here