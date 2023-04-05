Barbie Trailer Out: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Take Us On a Ride To Pink Land; Watch

The makers of Barbie have finally given a glossy glimpse of the Barbieland in an exciting trailer that was dropped on Tuesday, April 4. The short clip introduces viewers to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie and Ken who live among many Barbies and Kens in a world far different from the real one. There everything’s glossy, peppy, and accentuated with pink hues, while Gosling is absolutely floored by Robbie’s chirpy nature. Though the land might appear an epitome of happiness and lively spirit, the main leads have to brace ups and downs of their own.

The storyline remains unclear but, surely, Gosling and Robbie are together, so much so that the boyfriend is clingy, who wouldn’t leave his ladylove out of his sight even for a tad bit. The Barbie teaser promises that the upcoming movie is going to be filled with high-tempo dance performances, beachy get-togethers, and also a not-so-action-filled fight. In a funny scene, Gosling expresses his wish to stay the night with Robbie. When asked why, a confused Ken said, “I am actually not sure why."

Advertisement

A beach fight shows Barbies and Kens throwing random objects alongside a beach shore, while Simu Liu aptly pays his dues in the limited screen time in the trailer. What leaves fans on a cliffhanger is just a short glimpse of Barbie’s entry into the real world, where she meets multiple executives. Gosling who cannot part with Robbie follows her in the real world but did not forget to get his rollerblades along with him. And there’s a bit of tension between Gosling and Simu Liu’s Ken as they embroil in a hilarious ‘beach-off’ fight toward the end. The details of Barbie’s exploits in the human world will be discovered when the movie is released. Watch the Barbie trailer here:

Advertisement

Unlike the latest trailer, the previous teaser was a homage to Kubrick’s iconic film 2001: A Space Odyssey. Narrated by Helen Mirren, the first teaser lacked colour for the most part until the existence of Barbie Dolls is explained classically. The monotony is broken with the last glimpse of Robbie’s entrance into the Barbieland. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Advertisement

Helmed by Greta Gerwig, the upcoming movie is the first live-action Barbie film based on the fashion dolls by Mattel. The premise shows how Robbie gets expelled from the doll world for not being a perfect-looking doll. She journeys to the human world to discover her true happiness. This Warner Brothers movie is all set to hit the big screens on July 21.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here