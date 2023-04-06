Basil Joseph To Star In The Malayalam Movie Falimy; Check Its Poster

Basil Joseph is one of the leading names in the Malayalam film industry. The actor-director is now all set to team up with the makers of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Jan-E-Man for his next release. The film is titled Falimy. Recently, he released the first poster of the film, which is now gaining huge buzz on social media. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Extremely happy to collaborate again with the superhit producers Cheers Entertainments after Jaaneman and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, the extremely talented debutant director Nithish Sahadev, his crew and to share the screen with evergreen Jagadish chettan, Manju chechi, Meenaraj sir and Sandeep."

Advertisement

Social media users have commented on the post. One user wrote, “I think this is the coolest poster I’ve seen in a while. Kick ass!". Another user commented, “Best wishes". One user also commented, “You should work with Darshana again. U both are amazing together onscreen".

Directed by Nithish Sahadev, the film also stars Jagadish, Manju Pillai, Sandeep Pradeep, and Meenaraj in significant roles. Touted to be a family entertainer, the film is bankrolled by Lakshmi Warrier, Ganesh Menon, and Amal Paulson.

Falimy was first announced in 2019 with Antony Varghese, who was roped in to play the lead role. Due to the pandemic, the film saw changes in its cast and production team.

In a recent interview with OTTplay, Basil Joseph said, “Now, I am truly excited about my profile as an actor. Movies like Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Paltu Janwar, and Jan-e-Man have been lauded by critics and audiences, and it gives me an additional responsibility as an actor as well. I now have to strike a balance between my creative projects as an actor and a director".

Advertisement

Basil Joseph is best known for films including Minnal Murali, Godha, Kunjiramayanam, and Gauthamante Radham. Some of his other projects include Palthu Janwar, Joji, Aanum Pennum, Ullasam, Jack N Jill, and Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi. Now, he is all set to star in upcoming films like Falimy, Kapp, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and Pookkaalam.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here