Paul McCartney Reveals Using AI To Create The Beatles 'Final' Song

Legendary musician Sir Paul McCartney revealed that he used artificial intelligence (AI) to create what he called “the final Beatles record". In a BBC radio interview, McCartney shared that AI was put in use to extract John Lennon’s vocals from a previously recorded track. The specific song title was not mentioned, but it is speculated to be “Now and Then," an unfinished John Lennon song. McCartney credited the idea of using AI to finish the song to the 2021 Beatles documentary “Get Back," directed by Peter Jackson.

“When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John [Lennon] had that we worked on. And we’ve just finished it up, it’ll be released this year. We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI so that we could mix the record as you would normally do," he revealed during the interview.