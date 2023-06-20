Bebe Rexha Shares Photos Of Injuries After Fan Throws Phone At Her Face: ‘I'M Good’

Pop star Bebe Rexha experienced a shocking incident during a concert in New York as she was abruptly rushed off the stage after a fan allegedly threw his phone that struck her in the head. Disturbing footage captured the moment the phone made contact, causing the singer to fall on the floor. Following the incident, the Meant To Be singer updated her fans on Instagram and shared photos revealing bruising around her left eye and a cut on her eyebrow.

She reassured everyone by stating, “I’m good," along with a thumbs-up in the pictures.

In the viral video, Bebe Rexha was seen performing at her Best F’n Night of My Life tour when she was unexpectedly smacked in the head by a phone. Concerned crew members quickly rushed to the spot, resulting in Rexha ending the show early. A planned meet and greet session with fans also had to be cancelled.

Rexha was attended by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and as a precautionary measure, was transported to an area hospital, where she was reported to be in stable condition. According to her mother, Bebe Rexha received three stitches.

Meanwhile, US Weekly reported that New York City Police Department (NYPD) has apprehended the 27-year-old New Jersey individual named Nicolas Malvagna, on charges of assault for throwing the phone at the pop singer.