Bebe Rexha Shares Photos Of Injuries After Fan Throws Phone At Her Face: ‘I'M Good’

Pop star Bebe Rexha experienced a shocking incident during a concert in New York as she was abruptly rushed off the stage after a fan allegedly threw his phone that struck her in the head. Disturbing footage captured the moment the phone made contact, causing the singer to fall on the floor. Following the incident, the Meant To Be singer updated her fans on Instagram and shared photos revealing bruising around her left eye and a cut on her eyebrow.
She reassured everyone by stating, “I’m good," along with a thumbs-up in the pictures.
In the viral video, Bebe Rexha was seen performing at her Best F’n Night of My Life tour when she was unexpectedly smacked in the head by a phone. Concerned crew members quickly rushed to the spot, resulting in Rexha ending the show early. A planned meet and greet session with fans also had to be cancelled.
Rexha was attended by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and as a precautionary measure, was transported to an area hospital, where she was reported to be in stable condition. According to her mother, Bebe Rexha received three stitches.
Meanwhile, US Weekly reported that New York City Police Department (NYPD) has apprehended the 27-year-old New Jersey individual named Nicolas Malvagna, on charges of assault for throwing the phone at the pop singer.
“On Sunday, June 18, 2023, at approximately 2200 hours, police were notified of an assault that occurred at the concert space of Pier 17 located at 89 South Street, within the confines of the 1st Precinct," the NYPD said in a statement.
According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the individual responsible for throwing the phone confessed to his actions. He said, “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."