    Bigg Boss 16's Mandali Shiv, Abdu and Sumbul Reunite For Game Show; Fans Say 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nehi...'

    Bigg Boss 16's Mandali Shiv, Abdu and Sumbul Reunite For Game Show; Fans Say 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nehi...'

    Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik formed a strong bond during their stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

    Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 21:36 IST

    Mumbai, India

    Abdu, Shiv and Sumbul were inseparable during Bigg Boss 16.
    Abdu, Shiv and Sumbul were inseparable during Bigg Boss 16.

    Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, and Abdu Rozik formed a strong bond during their stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The trio’s friendship was loved by viewers of the show as they were often seen supporting each other during tasks and having fun in their free time. The friendship extended well beyond the show, and they continue to maintain a strong bond even after it wrapped up. Fans of the trio or mandali as they were referred to as on the show, were thrilled to see them reunite on the set of Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull and are eagerly looking forward to their upcoming episode!

    The comedy game show has been generating a lot of buzz among viewers. The upcoming episode, will feature Sumbul, Shiv and Abdu. Shiv took to his Instagram story and wrote about the reunion Bigg Boss 16 fans have been waiting for. In the video, he brings Abdu to the set and asks, “Abdu isko pehchanta hai tu? (Abdu, do you recognize her)?" As the mandali members posed for a group picture, they were joined by Sreejita De and Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia.

    Sumbul has been known to add a touch of humour to her stunts on the game show hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Punit J. Pathak. In addition to her playful interactions with fellow contestants Fahmaan Khan and Nikki Tamboli, Sumbul will now be joined by Abdu Rozik on the show for the first time. While Shiv Thakare and Sumbul have already wowed fans with their stunts, Abdu will make his debut on the show and participate in the games.

    The show boasts of a fun hosting team including Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik, Archana Gautam and Pratik Sehajpal. On the work front, Archana and Shiv are all set to participate in the thirteenth season of Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

    Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here

