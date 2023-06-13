Bigg Boss OTT 2: 1st Contestant's ‘Pehli Jhalak’ To Drop Today, Is It Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex Aaliya?

Excitement levels are increasing as the highly anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, gears up for its second season. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show promises an exciting journey of drama, emotions, and entertainment. As the premiere date draws closer, fans are eagerly awaiting to know which contestants are going to take part in the show. Well, the wait is going to end today as the makers are all set to disclose the contestants’ faces.

As the digital version of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, the show aims to bring a fresh twist to the format, ensuring that audiences are in for a wild ride. This season has already been abuzz as Salman Khan took the reigns as host for this season. JioCinema is truly taking the OTT version of the reality phenomenon to the next level. This season is truly going to be bigger, bolder and twice the fun from 17th June.

IndiaToday has reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s former wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, will also be a part of the show.