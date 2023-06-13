Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri To Participate In Salman Khan Hosted Show?

Reality show Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been creating a lot of buzz among the fans. However, confirmed contestants’ names are yet to be out but there is a report coming in that television actress Akanksha Puri is all set to participate in the show. Well, ahead of the premiere the makers have promised to reveal contestants today.

India Today report has mentioned that Akanksha is one of the confirmed contestants of the show. This season has already been abuzz as Salman Khan took the reigns as host for this season. JioCinema is truly taking the OTT version of the reality phenomenon to the next level. This season is truly going to be bigger, bolder, and twice the fun from 17th June. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui is all going to join as claimed by India Today. However, official confirmation is still awaited.