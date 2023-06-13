Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev, Aaliya Siddiqui and More, Fans Identify Mystery Contestants

Finally, Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers have released the first glimpse of contestants who are going to enter the show. However, their faces are not revealed and have been left for the fans to guess who they are. The show will premiere on June 17 and will be hosted by Salman Khan this season.

From television actor Avinash Sachdev to Abhishek Malhan, all big celebrities will be entering the show and entertaining the audience. The platform dropped glimpses of all the 13 contestants that will enter the house, unveiling their journey with alias names of Astro Baby, Hero No, Insaan, One Piece, Womaniya, Superstar, Theekhi Puri and Heroine to name a few. Check out the speculated names Aaliya Siddiqui, Sima Taparia, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Puneet, Palak Purswani, and Pooja Gor among others. However, the channel is yet to disclose their identity. It is only increasing the excitement level among the fans.