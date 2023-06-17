Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cricketing Legend Ajay Jadeja To Participate; Says 'It's A New Experience For Me'

The excitement is building up as the highly anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, is gearing up for its second season. It is set to stream tonight, June 17, with Salman Khan as the host. This season gives the audience the power to influence the game as the tagline says ‘Iss Baar Janta Hai Asli Boss’.

The platform dropped glimpses of all the 13 contestants that will enter the house, unveiling their journey with alias names of Astro Baby, Hero No, Insaan, One Piece, Womaniya, Superstar, Theekhi Puri and Heroine to name a few. The speculated names Aaliya Siddiqui, Sima Taparia, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Puneet, Palak Purswani and Pooja Gor among others.

However, recent developments suggest that the show might have some surprises up its sleeve. The latest twist to the tale is that JioCinema has not revealed all the participants of the show, leaving fans curious and excited about what’s in store.

Now, if reports are to be believed, cricketer Ajay Jadeja, known for his exceptional batting skills and astute cricketing insights, is set to be seen on season 2 of JioCinema’s Bigg Boss OTT. Sources reveal that Jadeja’s inclusion is aimed at adding a new dimension to the show. Ajay Jadeja remains an icon in Indian cricket, leaving behind a legacy that has inspired generations. His contributions to the game, both on and off the field, have solidified his place as one of the most memorable and beloved cricketers of his era. Off the field, Jadeja’s charisma and magnetic personality made him a fan favourite. An aura that captivates audiences, and his infectious energy is sure to bring charm to this season of Bigg Boss OTT.