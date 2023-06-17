Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falak Naaz Says She Didn't Get Time To Mourn Tunisha Sharma's Death: 'It Was Tough'

Falaq Naaz began her acting career with a cameo appearance in the comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. From 2011 to 2012, she portrayed the characters of Lakshmi and Sita in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and then went on to play Jhanvi Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka from 2013 to 2017 that brought her immense popularity. The actress, talking the challenges she has faced this year, expressed her excitement for a good experience in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house during the premiere.

Speaking of the tough times her brother Sheezan Khan and her family went through after actress Tunisha Sharma’s death, she said, “Uss waqt sab kuch itna jaldi jaldi huya.. we didn’t get time to grieve the passing away of a loved one. Ek life chali gayi aur doosra jail mein tha, it wasn’t easy (Everything happened so quickly at that time… we didn’t get time to mourn the loss of a loved one. One life was lost, and the other was in jail. It wasn’t easy)."