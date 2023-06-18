Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz Recalls 'Troubling' Time of Sheezan Khan's Arrest Post Tunisha's Death

In the Bigg Boss OTT house, Falaq Naaz was placed in the 9th position by the audience with 30,000 Bigg Boss currency. The show’s host Salman Khan then shared that she’d have to shop for everything from the Bigg Boss currency.

Actor Sandiip Sikcand then asked Falaq, “You and your family recently went through a major controversy. Inside the house if someone talks about it or even gossips and accuses. Here there would be no one to support you, how will you react?" Falaq then responded saying, “Honestly, this question was asked by my family too. I told them that people react that way when the truth pinches them. That wouldn’t happen with me so I am not going to react."

Ajay Jadeja then asked, “You shared that you keep your life private but here in Bigg Boss there is no privacy. What made you take this decision?" Falaq answered saying, “In life, there is this moment where your thoughts change and I realised in 2023 that there is no harm in revealing your life, how you live, your family background and all. So when I built the confidence, I decided to take up the show."

Falaq was also asked about her brother Sheezan Khan’s bail. Dibang asked, “Your brother stayed in jail for 3 months now he has gotten bail. So those who did that to him, are you planning to take any action against them? You do realise that someone (Tunisha Sharma) lost her life in this."

Opening up about the incident she shared, “I wouldn’t do anything sir, I left it to god, yes the person who lost her life held an important place in our life. Only we know the pain that we are enduring. Ammi and I still cry remembering her. It is unfortunate for us that we weren’t even allowed to feel the loss. That whole phase was very troubling for us. Sheezan was in jail so that situation was very difficult. We couldn’t move on from it but with time things will heal."