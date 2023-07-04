Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Something Brewing Between Avinash Sachdev And Falaq Naazz? Deets Inside

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has kept audiences spellbound from Day 1, enthralling them with its array of controversies, intense arguments, and connections within the house. In less than a month of its premiere, viewers have embarked on a rollercoaster of emotions, encompassing a spectrum of feelings. Now, there seems to be a new connection brewing inside the house between Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz. According to a report by Pinkvilla, in the 17th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, contestants Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar teased Avinash about his connection with Falaq.

Jad Hadid told Avinash that he noticed a connection between him and Falaq. “It just crossed my mind that in the kitchen when you were talking and expressing yourself, you just mirrored the picture of your mom and Falaq," Jad said. Responding to this, Avinash made an attempt to explain the reason behind comparing Falaq’s cooking to his mom’s, but Jad interrupted, saying that he really appreciated how Avinash conveyed that sense of happiness.

“What I noticed, was her smile, and there was a spark," Jad said before Jiya also joined in, repeatedly affirming with “yes." Jad clarified that he felt compelled to mention it because they were the only three people present at that moment.

Jiya Shankar told Avinash that there seems to be something going on. To this, Avinash responded, “I have never thought about it. It’s not in my head yet."

Jad and Jiya chuckled as Avinash added, “Yet," suggesting a potential future possibility.

Later, Avinash Sachdev confronted Jad, saying that “You guys were so evident". Jad inquired about what Avinash was referring to. Throwing light on the context Avinash explained, “After what you guys told me about Falaq when she came there, I asked her if she had dinner. She came in, and we both started arguing. I could see from the side, you guys were smiling. I was uncomfortable. It was the first time I was uncomfortable, it is because of you guys. You embarrassed me," quoted Pinvilla.

Jad playfully teased Avinash, suggesting that he might have been reminiscing about their previous conversation while talking to Falaq.