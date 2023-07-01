Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Apologises To India For ‘Taking Pants Off’ To Insult Bebika On Salman Khan Show

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house witnessed intense moments this week. From Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri sharing a 30-second kiss during a task to Jad’s controversial act of lowering his shorts, revealing his buttocks and making an inappropriate remark to Bebika. Salman Khan began the episode with an apology, expressing his regret for any objectionable content shown. He said that despite being on OTT, the show is intended for family viewership, saying, “Mera choice alag hain (My choice is different). Kabhi mere filmo mein aisa dekh hai? (Have you seen such scenes in my films?)"

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, popular contestants Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid shared a 30-second long lip kiss. It all started after Avinash Sachdev said, “I would want Jad to kiss Akanksha" as part of a dare. In the video that is now going viral on social media, Akanksha and Jad can be seen sharing a steamy lock as other housemates cheer for them. Salman called out Avinash for laughing when Jad said Akanksha is a bad kisser. “You were laughing, weren’t you? Kya yeh dare humare sabhyata ko leke tha? Did you give this challenge because you thought they won’t do it?"

Jad’s shameful act of lowering his pants and making disrespectful comments towards Bebika shocked everyone in the house this week. Pooja Bhatt engaged in a heated argument with him, Falaq Naaz broke down and Bebika demanded Jad’s eviction from the house. The incident triggered strong reactions and escalated tensions among the contestants.