Bigg Boss OTT 2: Meet Jiya Shankar, Who Sets Instagram on Fire With Her Sexy Bikini Photos

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to stream on Jio Cinema from June 17 and one of the contestants who has been making news with her charm and elegance is gorgeous Jiya Shankar. Jiya has made a mark in the entertainment industry with her remarkable performances. Recognized for her roles as Susheela Ruhail Solanki in the TV series ‘Kaatelal & Sons’ and Dr. Iravati Pandey in ‘Meri Hanikarak Biwi’, Jiya has also showcased her hosting skills on the comedy show ‘Goodnight India’ on Sab TV.

Jiya Shankar made her acting debut in 2013 with a Telugu film ‘Entha Andanga Unnave’ starring Ajay Manthena. Recently, she appeared in the Marathi movie Ved alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. Known for her excellent performance in the show Pisachini, Jiya captured many hearts with her magnetic persona and great style.

Let’s take a look at the 10 hot photos of Jiya Shankar that will surely leave you awestruck.

1: Jiya Shankar looks hot in a stylish combo of white bralette and brown sarong. The white bralette highlights her figure, and the brown sarong complements her skin tone beautifully as she stands against a picturesque backdrop.

2: In this photo, Jiya Shankar is seated on a poolside lounger, exuding confidence and elegance. The powder blue bikini adds a touch of vibrancy and complements her complexion.

3: In this stunning photo, Jiya Shankar looks stylish and confident in a white bikini set at a poolside party.

4: Jiya Shankar looks beautiful in a pastel pink bralette. The soft and delicate hue of her bralette complements her skin tone beautifully.

5: In the photo, Jiya Shankar looks stunning in the denim blue shorts paired with a white bikini top.

6: This picture of Jiya Shankar exudes confidence as the TV actress looks resplendent in a white crop top paired with blue denim.

7: Jiya exudes glamour in her stylish ensemble, featuring a yellow bandana-styled cropped top paired with blue shorts. The yellow bandana pattern adds a vibrant and playful touch to her outfit, while the cropped top shows her fashion sense.

8: Jiya Shankar looks striking in a black bralette top and a leather skirt, looking bold and edgy look. She looks stunning as she poses in a bathtub.

9. Jiya Shankar exudes glamour in a black cut-out dress.