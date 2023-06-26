Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar Earns More Than 1 Million Followers On Instagram Since Eviction

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has proven to be a game-changer for content creator Puneet Superstar, as his popularity soars to new heights even after his early eviction from the reality show. Known for his comical timing and unfiltered personality, Puneet Superstar has become the talk of the town. Despite his brief stay in the Bigg Boss house, Puneet Superstar’s fan base has experienced a tremendous surge in numbers. The content creator gained over 2 million followers on Instagram, catapulting his total count to an impressive 2.3 million. His engaging content and unfiltered personality struck a chord with fans, leading to an exponential surge in his online presence.

Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, who has publicly criticised Puneet’s content as cringe-worthy, has experienced a dip in his Instagram following. MC Stan’s follower count dropped from 11.1 million to 10.9 million, showcasing a shift in social media dynamics as fans flock to embrace the fresh and unapologetic charm of Puneet Superstar.

Despite his early exit from the Bigg Boss house, Puneet Superstar has garnered immense support from his fans, who have expressed a strong desire for his return to the show. Their wishes might just come true, as recent reports suggest that Puneet is set to re-enter the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wild card contestant.

Speculation has been running wild, with fan clubs speculating that Puneet has been staying in a hotel room during his absence from the show. Fans believe that the house became more vibrant and eventful because of Puneet’s presence. However, it is worth noting that the housemates themselves do not want him back, which is precisely why they voted for his eviction in the first place. It will be intriguing to witness the contestant’s reactions to Puneet’s re-entry and observe the subsequent changes that will unfold within the game.