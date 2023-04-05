Bipasha Basu-Dino Morea's Raaz Gave Tough Fight To This Shah rukh Khan Blockbuster In 2002

The superhit movie Raaz, which was released in 2002, showcased the potential of horror cinema in Bollywood. Taking inspiration from the Hollywood movie What Lies Beneath, Raaz became one of the rare scary movies that were ever made in Bollywood. This supernatural thriller starred Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea, Malini Sharma and Ashutosh Rana. It was directed by Vikram Bhatt. This project proved to be a milestone for all the actors who worked on it.

Raaz has completed 20 years since its release and is still loved and adored by Bollywood fans. The intimate scenes of Bipasha and Dino were not the only highlights as Malina Sharma too shared the spotlight due to her bold scenes.

This movie not only created horror ripples within Bollywood fans but was also well-acclaimed by critics. It received many awards and held the title of a blockbuster movie in 2002. Its box office collection was just behind the Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit movie, Devdas, which was also released in the same year. And Raaz gave a tough fight to Devdas at the ticket counters.

Raaz was made with a budget of Rs 5.25 crore and ended up collecting Rs 21.46 crore domestically whereas the worldwide collection of this movie was Rs 36.63 crore.

Raaz is about a young couple’s marriage which was on the verge of divorce and in a bid to save their relationship, they decide to spend a romantic break in picturesque Ooty, where they first fell in love. But events take a sinister turn when Bipasha Basu starts hearing the screams of a woman and Dino Morea hides the secret of his past.

This movie became an instant hit and a large amount of credit for this feat also goes to its songs. The musical duo of Nadeem and Shravan added wings of success to this movie through their songs. The amount of success that this movie enjoyed, had Mahesh Bhatt geared for sequels. He further released three sequels to this movie- Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3 and Raaz: Reboot.

Raaz 3 which was released in 2012 starred Emraan Hashmi, Bipasha Basu and Esha Gupta. The box office collection for Raaz 3 was Rs 97 crore.

