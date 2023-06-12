BLACKPINK's Jennie Exits Concert Due to 'Poor' Health, Leaves Fans Worried; Agency Apologises

Blackpink member Jennie recently left a concert midway in Melbourne, Australia owing to her ill health. The singer was on her worldwide Born Pink Tour. Since she left the show early, her agency later issued a statement on her behalf which also mentioned that she is sorry and upset about what has happened.

YG Entertainment’s statement on WeVerse read, “Hello, we’re YG Entertainment. During the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE concert on June 11th (today), she couldn’t be on stage until the end due to her poor condition. We apologize to the fans who supported BLACKPINK and came to the venue, and we ask for your understanding."

The statement further added, “Jenny showed her willingness to push ahead with the performance until the end, but immediately took measures to ensure sufficient rest and stability with the recommendation of medical staff on the spot. Jenny felt sorry for not being able to stay with her fans until the end and expressed her intention to recover quickly."

Advertisement

On a closing note, it added, “We will do our best to support Jenny to recover her condition as soon as possible. I ask for your understanding once again. Thank You."