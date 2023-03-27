Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Jr NTR Was 'Reluctant' to Perform With Ram Charan at Oscars; Actor Innocent's Last Rites on Tuesday

Published By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 10:27 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ram Charan was “very excited” to perform Naatu Naatu live at the 95th Oscars, but his RRR co-star Jr NTR was apparently “reluctant,” as per a new media report. Meanwhile, legendary Malayalam actor Innocent passed away in Kochi on Sunday due to multi-organ failure and cardiac arrest. Read More
Dia Mirza penned a note on her Instagram handle where she thanked Anubhav Sinha as well as the audience for praising Bheed. She shared the note with a picture of herself with her son.
Priyanka Chopra showed a glimpse of Malti Marie Jonas sleeping comfortably in her cozy blanket.Read the story here.
Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to put out a workout video, shelling out Monday Motivation goals. Take a look:
Ram Charan is celebrating his 38th birthday today and to mark the special ocassion, his dad Chiranjeevi shared a special pic on social media for his ‘Nanna’. Take a look:
Actress Kiara Advani never fails to make heads turn. Be it through her Instagram posts or public appearances, she knows how to hold our attention. Check out her sexy beach photos, here.
Parineeti Chopra has taken the internet by storm as she was clicked arriving at Manish Malhotra’s house amid her wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha. Read the full story, here.
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: From drama to action and romance, Ram Charan has worked in a variety of genres, impressing the fans every single time. Check out the list of Ram Charan’s upcoming films, here.
Malayalam actor Innocent died on Sunday night in Kochi. The actor, who worked in more than 750 movies, was 75. Read the full story, here.
In other news, Parineeti Chopra has taken the internet by storm as she was clicked arriving at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s house amid her wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai recently.
Elsewhere, social media sensation Urfi Javed sent netizens into a tizzy with her recent red carpet appearance. The actress, who rose to prominence after participating in Bigg Boss OTT, ditched bra and went completely backless as she wore the most daring outfit of the night at an event on Sunday. Urfi Javed donned a barely-there purple top inspired by skeleton rib cage as she looked super hot and carried her bold outfit with utmost confidence on the red carpet.
In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi talked about whether actors leaving TMKOC has become a concern for the makers. Kumar revealed that it is indeed a ‘very big challenge’. He mentioned that even though he tries hard for the actors to stay back, he cannot do anything if they decide to move on. He also took an indirect dig at those who left his show midway and went on to say that people often quit when they ‘get tired of working hard’.
