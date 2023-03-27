Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Jr NTR Was 'Reluctant' to Perform With Ram Charan at Oscars; Actor Innocent's Last Rites on Tuesday

In other news, Parineeti Chopra has taken the internet by storm as she was clicked arriving at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s house amid her wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai recently.

Elsewhere, social media sensation Urfi Javed sent netizens into a tizzy with her recent red carpet appearance. The actress, who rose to prominence after participating in Bigg Boss OTT, ditched bra and went completely backless as she wore the most daring outfit of the night at an event on Sunday. Urfi Javed donned a barely-there purple top inspired by skeleton rib cage as she looked super hot and carried her bold outfit with utmost confidence on the red carpet.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi talked about whether actors leaving TMKOC has become a concern for the makers. Kumar revealed that it is indeed a ‘very big challenge’. He mentioned that even though he tries hard for the actors to stay back, he cannot do anything if they decide to move on. He also took an indirect dig at those who left his show midway and went on to say that people often quit when they ‘get tired of working hard’.

