A Look At Sonu Nigam And Wife Madhurima’s Heartwarming Love Story

A beautiful love story always makes our hearts melt. Two individuals falling in love and facing each and every obstacle that comes their way is an inspiration to many. One such fairytale love story that has restored our confidence in relationships is that of singer Sonu Nigam and his wife Madhurima. With his soulful voice, Sonu Nigam — also referred to as the ‘Modern Rafi’ — won over millions of fans. At the age of four, he started singing. Sonu has more than 2,000 songs to his name. Sandese Aate Hai, Suraj Hua Maddham, Do Pal, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Main Agar Kahoon are some of his hit songs. Just like his promising singing career, his love story with Madhurima is quite fascinating.

On December 24, 1995, Sonu Nigam met Madhurima, who was 5 years his junior to him. Sonu and Madhurima interacted frequently with one another after their initial encounter at a programme, and they soon fell in love. They appreciated each other’s company and shared a passion for music. Before getting married, Sonu and Madhurima dated for seven years.

Advertisement

Nothing could prevent their marriage, even though Sonu Nigam and Madhurima were from different cultural origins. Sonu and Madhurima had a magnificent engagement ceremony in 2002 on Valentine’s Day; and the following day, on February 15, the pair got married.

The wedding was exquisitely planned; and in keeping with custom, Sonu rode a horse with much pomp. The mandap was a floating stage built above a lake, which was a very novel idea. Beautiful flowers in red and white hues were used to decorate the site. There were soft pink and green dupattas scattered throughout. There were 700 guests at their wedding, including well-known Bollywood figures like Shilpa Shetty, and singers Abhijeet and Anup Jalota. The food served at the ceremony was exclusively vegetarian.

Sonu Nigam and his wife Madhurima experienced some marital problems in 2005. Their separation had been rumoured, and the press had reported that Sonu was seeing two other women. It was rumoured that the singer was dating both Smita Thackeray, the wife of Jaidev Thackeray, and his colleague-singer Sunidhi Chauhan. Sonu never responded to these rumours and carried on enjoying his family life with his wife.

Advertisement

Sonu and Madhurima’s son Nevaan Nigam was born in 2007, marking their entry into parenthood.

Madhurima has previously worked as an RJ and hosted the Kuch Panne Zindagi Ke programme on Big FM.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here