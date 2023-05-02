A Look At Yash Chopra’s Romantic Heroes In Bollywood

Legendary director Yash Chopra’s films are still cherished by the audience. His eye-to-detail and amazing storytelling kept fans glued to the screen. Soon, he became Bollywood’s quintessential romantic filmmaker. After his first movie Dhool ka Phool in 1959, he catapulted to fame and stardom with his movie Waqt and even received his first Filmfare Award.

He went on to make some of the biggest hits including, Deewar, Daag, Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila, Chandni, Lamhe, and Dil To Pagal Hai.

But did you know that Yash Chopra gave Bollywood its three superstars- Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan?

1.Rajesh Khanna

It is said that it was with the help of Rajesh Khanna, Yash Chopra could establish his own production house in the industry. Rajesh Khanna’s early period films had failed to leave an impact and he was waiting for a hit movie, and finally, in 1969, Ittefaq happened, which put the actor on the map. Later, in 1973, Yash Chopra donned the hat of a producer and released Daag with the actor and the movie was a hit at the box office.

2.Amitabh Bachchan

In 1975, Yash Chopra worked on the movie Deewar which was a huge hit at the box office and helped Amitabh Bachchan’s career attain new heights and shot him to instant stardom. The dialogue, “Mere paas Maa hai", is one of the most hit dialogues to date. Yash Chopra has also worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Silsila, a romantic movie starring Jaya Bachchan and Rekha.

3.Shah Rukh Khan

Yash Chopra signed Shah Rukh Khan for the role of an antagonist in the movie Darr, which again proved to be a blockbuster at the box office and gained the actor many accolades. Later, Shah Rukh Khan starred in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, directed by Aditya Chopra, along with Kajol. And, it turned out to be an all-time blockbuster. Later, he starred in Yash Chopra’s other romantic hits like Dil To Pagal Hai with Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, and Veer Zara, where he shared the screen with Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji. Yash Chopra’s last movie was with Shah Rukh Khan- Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

