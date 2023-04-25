Actress Janhvi Kapoor Charging Rs 5 Crore For Her Next With Jr NTR: Reports

Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her South Debut with Jr NTR for the movie NTR 30. Recently at the India Today Conclave, the actress expressed her excitement for this role, as she said she has been counting the days to the film’s shoot. Sharing screen space with Jr NTR will be one of the biggest joys of her life, she added. According to media reports, she has asked for Rs 5 crore for the role, which is similar to the amount which Shraddha Kapoor was paid for her role in Saaho.

To debut in Tollywood with superstar actors like Jr NTR is the dream of many Indian actresses. To not let this opportunity go in vain, Janhvi Kapoor said she is willing to give 100 percent to the role. With her recent OTT releases like Milli and Goodluck Jerry, she has received public appreciation for her roles. It is believed that the sense of maturity Janvhi Kapoor has displayed in selecting good movies of late has resulted in her achieving this mega-budget movie.

During Saaho, before Shraddha Kapoor was finalised, the directors and producers considered various actresses for the role. According to Etimes, Katrina Kaif was primarily contacted for the role. She asked for Rs 7 Crore for her part in the movie which led producers to shift towards Shraddha Kapoor. She agreed to do the role for Rs 5 crore.

NTR 30 was launched earlier in all its glory. Jr NTR’s friend and acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli launched the project. It marks Jr NTR’s first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor and her debut Telugu feature.

Jr NTR has now added to the excitement by uploading an intense video, announcing that NTR30 has officially gone on floors. On Saturday, he resorted to Instagram to share a video of himself walking to the sets. When the superstar declares, ‘I am coming,’ his voice echoes in the background. Finally, the video closes with the words ‘Shoot Begins’ printed all over it. He posted the footage in five different languages. He captioned the photo, “Great to be on sets again with Koratala Siva!". The film will be directed by Koratala Siva.

