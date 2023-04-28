Alia Bhatt To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Actresses Who Worked With Their Father-In-Law

Many actresses have married into film families. This also means that they have worked together with their fathers-in-law in projects over the years. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Amitabh Bachchan to Alia Bhatt-Rishi Kapoor, here are some famous ones who have worked on-screen:

1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nagarjuna

Telugu star Nagarjuna had worked in some films with his former daughter-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo featured in movies like Manam, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 and Manmadhudu 2. Samantha married his son Naga Chaitanya in 2017 and got separated in 2021. The actress was last seen in Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi. Nagarjuna was last seen in The Ghost and Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has starred in many movies with her father-in-law. While the first scene that may come to your mind is the item song from the movie Bunty Aur Babli, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, where Aishwarya had a cameo role and enthralled everyone with her grace and dance moves. Aishwarya has worked opposite Amitabh Bachchan in movies like Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, Mohabbatein, Khakee, Sarkar Raj and Hum Kisise Kum Nahin. Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007. Aishwarya will be seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan: 2, while Amitabh has The Intern in the pipeline.

3. Alia Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is one of the most bankable actresses of the B-town. The actress got married to her beau Ranbir Kapoor and the couple are proud parents to daughter Raha. But long before they dated, Alia had worked with her father-in-law Rishi Kapoor in the movie Kapoor & Sons and Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

