Amitabh Bachchan To Kiara Advani, Film Celebrities Who Changed Their Names

As a stepping stone to success, Indian superstars are known to change their real names or spelling. This can be attributed to a variety of factors ranging from numerology to a producer’s decision. Some of these changes, however, are well known. For example, everyone knows that Akshay Kumar’s real name is Rajiv Bhatia, and Katrina Kaif was born Katrina Turquotte. So, here are a few more Indian celebrities whose real names you might not know.

Prabhas has reached superstardom, unlike any other Indian celebrity despite having done only 22 films in his career. The actor has inspired fans throughout the country with box-office successes such as the Baahubali franchise. His most recent bilingual feature, Saaho, became the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2019. According to Indian Express, one of our country’s top stars is named Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati.

Ranveer Singh is a force to be reckoned with among Indian celebs. His energy and acting abilities are enough to blow away the opposition. And as if that wasn’t enough, he is one half of the DeepVeer power couple, thanks to his marriage to Deepika Padukone. According to the Times of India, another unknown truth about the Gully Boy star is that his full name is Ranveer Singh Bhavnani.

Kiara Advani has quickly won the hearts of people throughout the country since her debut in the industry. Her portrayal of Preeti in Kabir Singh established her as a household name. Alia Advani is Kiara Advani’s real name. According to Pinkvilla, Salman Khan encouraged her to change her name so that she would not be overshadowed by Alia Bhatt.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of India’s most famous actors. His voice, like his onscreen presence, has gravitas. However, it appears that the actor’s father, Harishvansh Rai Bachchan, had a different idea. He was first given the name Inquilaab Srivastava after the patriotic motto “Inquilaab Zindabad" by his father. Later, his name was changed to Amitabh Bachchan.

John Abraham is another celebrity who changed their name. Farhan Abraham is John’s real name. He changed it to John because that is what his father used to call him.

