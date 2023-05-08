Amjad Khan's Dialogue From This Film Reminds Us Of His Line From Sholay

Amjad Khan remains one of the most popular villains in Hindi cinema. Majorly remembered for his role as Gabbar Singh in Sholay, he ruled the theatres with his powerful on-screen presence. The audience still remembers his dialogues from many hit films. There was a dialogue from his film which, according to some, closely resembles one of the lines from Sholay.

The dialogue is, “Is pistol mein teen goliyan hai…kitni khaoge?" This line is from the film Qurbani directed by Feroz Khan. Amjad played the role of an inspector and received accolades for his comic timing. And this has a resemblance with the “Che goli aur aadmi teen…bahut nainsaafi hain yeh" dialogue from Sholay, which was also spoken by Amjad himself.

Released on June 20, 1980, Qurbani was a commercial success and remained houseful at the Mumbai box office for 3 months. An IMDb report states that Amjad Khan had broken the stereotypes around his villainous image with this role. He had performed comedy for the first time. Reportedly, Feroz Khan knew that the veteran actor is a brilliant comedian, apart from being a powerful antagonist.

Apart from the one said by Amjad Khan, other dialogues from this film were also appreciated. For example “Maine jab se hosh sambhala ha… khilono ki jagah maut se khelta aaya hoon" became very famous. It was said by Vinod Khanna’s character Amar. Another dialogue “Nasha toh ab utrega…dosti ka, pyaar ka, insaaniyat ka" was said by Feroz Khan’s character Rajesh. The songs of this film including Aap Jaisa Koi, Laila O Laila, etc also became chartbusters. Qurbani narrates the storyline of two friends Rajesh Kumar and Amar who live happily until misunderstandings arise between them. Zeenat Aman, Aruna Irani, Amrish Puri, Shakti Kapoor and others also essayed key roles in Qurbani.

Besides Qurbani, Amjad Khan also got immense popularity for acting in films Laawaris, Kaalia, Himmatwala, and others. His last film which was released posthumously was Aatank, directed by Prem Lalwani. He played the role of gangster Alphonso who terrorised a community living in a coastal village in India. Aatank was a flop at the box office with many calling it the worst copy of the Hollywood film Jaws.

