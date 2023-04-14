Amruta Fadnavis Poses With Asha Bhosle In An Adorable Photo; Check Out Post

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis often shares glimpses of her personal life. It is a known fact that she is very much fond of singing. She has lent her voice to a song in a Bollywood movie as well. Recently, she met the legendary singer Asha Bhosle and shared a couple of snaps from their meeting on social media. She also shared a heartwarming caption, expressing her eagerness for her musical session with Asha Bhosle. Sharing the photo on Instagram with Asha Bhosle, Amruta Fadnavis wrote: “Met Smt Asha Bhosle ji and congratulated her for being honoured with the Maharashtra Bhushan award! Had a lovely conversation with her regarding music and she gave me a lot of guidance to me regarding practice techniques and voice modulations. Now eager for our next musical session."

Fans were overjoyed by the photos. One user wrote, “How lovable to see you together today Asha Bhosle Ji with Amruta Fadnavis Ji." Another wrote, “Amruta Maam your work is so good and you are looking fabulous!" One more reacted by dropping a red heart emoji and commented, “Two gorgeous women."

Asha Bhosle was conferred with the state’s highest honour, the Maharashtra Bhushan Award on March 24 at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. This award was announced for the year 2021.

Amruta Fadnavis made her career as a banker and later ventured into singing. She has been the playback singer for Sab Dhan Maati from Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal and Indu Sarkar. She has also contributed to songs like Mitti: A Tribute to Indian Farmers and Betiyaan, Pride of Nation. She also has appeared in music videos like Shiv Tandav Stotram, which was released on the pious occasion of Mahashivaratri in March 2022. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, she released yet another song titled Tila Jagu Dya dedicated to every girl child.

