Anang Desai Turns 70, A Look At The Actor's Career

Actor Anang Desai turned 70 on Thursday. He is one of the most popular actors in the Indian film and television industries and has worked on more than 130 films and TV serials. The actor started his film career in 1982 with the biographical film Gandhi in which he portrayed the role of Indian politician JB Kripalani. Later, he worked on numerous well-known projects. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at his journey.

After Gandhi, Anang Desai was seen in many superhit films like New Delhi Times, Bharaj Ek Khoj, Aashiqui, Dilwale, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Ishq Vishk, Tere Naam, Kevi Rite Jaish and Baghban, to name a few. The actor also won Best Supporting Actor at the 12th Transmedia Awards for the film Kevi Rite Jaish. This Gujarati-language drama was directed by Abhishek Jain and produced by Nayan Jain. The film also featured Divyang Thakkar, Veronica Kalpana-Gautam, Tejal Panchasara and Kenneth Desai in pivotal roles and was a super hit. The success of the film started a “new wave" in Gujarati cinema. Additionally, Anang appeared in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parinda which created a huge fan base for him.

Apart from movies, he also worked on several TV shows. One of his superhit shows was Khichdi. In this, Desai played the role of Tulsidas Pare which is his most popular character, and the show is among the most loved TV series in India. Khichdi also featured significant roles for actors such as Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia, Richa Bhadra and Yash Mittal. His other noted works include Reth, which aired from 2004 to 2006, and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, which ran from 2005 to 2011 and became the longest-running television production of Rajshri Productions. Lucky, Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family and Miley Jab Hum Tum are some of the other notable serials in which he worked.

Anang Desai will next be seen in the Hindi film, Aazam which highlights Jimmy Sheirgill as the principal lead alongside Abhimanyu Singh, Indraneil Sengupta and Raza Murad. The film is backed by TB Patel and its dialogue and screenplay have been written by Shravan Tiwari. Aazam is scheduled to release on May 19.

